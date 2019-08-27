Gregory J. Alheid, 69, of New Castle passed away the morning of Aug. 22, 2019, at UPMC Passavant Hospital. Gregory was born on Dec. 1, 1949, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of the late Jacob and Eleanor Eichberger Alheid. Gregory was married to Janice Carlin of New Castle for 10 years. She pre…
