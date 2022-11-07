When Grace Beal first started Layups for Lucy, she and her friends were shooting layups in the Neshannock gym and raising a few thousand dollars.
Now in the ninth installment Saturday, the annual charity is up to $210,500 raised for UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
“It is really an incredible feeling,” Beal said, who serves as the founder and executive director of the event.
Beal said $25,500 was raised during the event Saturday at Neshannock High School.
The charity is named in honor of Lucy Beal, Grace’s sister, who passed away at just 11 months old due to congenital heart disease.
Beal said she wanted to give back to Children’s due to the staff there taking such good care of Lucy and her family in the past.
She said she couldn’t imagine how far the event would go in the last nine years or have such the widespread support from the Neshannock community.
“The event was awesome. We had such a great turnout,” Beal said.
More than 400 people attended the event. The biggest parts of the night, according to Beal, were the annual students vs. faculty game, and the alumni game.
“The energy from both were so awesome,” Beal said. “The students and the crowd were into it.”
Beal said the faculty were great sports and were competitive against the students for much of the game, before the students pulled away with a victory in the second half.
For awhile, the committee organizing the event was led by Beal, and later her sister Eliza.
Now that both sisters are in college, Beal said she can’t thank enough the students at Neshannock who were a part of the committee to organize the event this year.
Neshannock seniors Alayna DeCarbo and Alexandria Kwiat led the committee this year.
Beal said she can’t thank the community enough for continuing to support the event every year, calling it heartwarming for her and her family.
“It has truly meant the world to me and my family,” Beal said.
