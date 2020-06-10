The Pennsylvania Democratic State Committee has withdrawn a complaint that sought to have 446 voided mail-in ballots counted.
Filed in Lawrence County Common Pleas court by the committee’s attorney, Jason Medure, the complaint focused on ballots that the county set aside after the June 2 primary eleciton because the voters’ identities had been compromised. The ballots either had not been contained in secrecy envelopes, or the identity of the voter was somehow evident on the ballot.
Lawrence County President Judge Dominick Motto heard arguments in the case Friday in court, but had not yet issued a ruling Tuesday when Medure withdrew the complaint.
Lawrence County Director of Elections Ed Allison explained that the ballots set aside were not secured as to the identities of the voters, “and they have been preserved as not counted.”
Those ballots will be kept secured and “are not going anywhere for at least 22 months or longer if there is continuing litigation,” he said.
The secrecy envelope issue may have gone unforeseen by lawmakers who passed legislation enabling all voters the choice of voting by mail-in ballots beginning this year.
Lawrence County was not the only county that didn’t count the ballots without the privacy envelopes, Allison said.
Neighboring Mercer County also set aside about 400 ballots for similar reasons, according to its elections director, Jeffrey W. Greenburg.
He said Mercer County has set aside 402 ballots that weren’t counted. Of those, 387 were not sealed in secrecy envelopes, as required by law.
Another 14 revealed the voter’s ID on the secrecy envelope, and one voter’s identity or identification number was attached to the ballot itself.
Citing the law, Greenburg said that the voter “shall” mark the ballot and insert it into the privacy envelope. The word “shall” means mandatory in any state law, he said.
“We’d like to help our voters any way we can, but we certainly can’t act outside of the law to do that,” he said.
Greenburg pointed out that litigation be filed on a state level.
“We want every county doing this the same way,” he said. “You don’t want every county interpreting the law differently.”
Previous to the law being passed this year to allow mail-in ballot voting, Mercer County had received absentee ballots in past years where ballots were set aside because they were not contained in privacy envelopes.
“It’s always happened,” he said.
Allison explained that when Lawrence County election workers opened the outer envelopes of the ballots cast in the June 2 Primary, the Democratic party had a “watcher” in the room. That watcher was attorney Louise Geer, who presented him with an official letter from the Democratic County Committee, he said, and she was one of about seven who were in the room when the outer envelopes were opened.
Allison said he explained to Geer before the process started how the ballots would be opened, and that any that didn’t have a secrecy envelope would be put aside and not counted, so as not to break the concept of the secret ballot. She told him that she would have to file an objection, and he said, “That’s fine.”
Others in the room who would possibly have been privy to the identities of the voters’ who didn’t use privacy ballots were two temporary election staff members, a volunteer worker from Domestic Relations, a county commissioners assistant and Allison, himself, he said. During the process, the outer envelopes were opened and the secrecy envelopes containing the ballots all were put together collectively in a tub under the table, he said. They were opened separately from the outer envelopes. The ballots without the secrecy envelopes were put aside.
Attempts to reach Medure, Geer and other Democratic party officials were unsuccessful Tuesday afternoon.
State Rep. Chris Sainato, a Democrat, said yesterday he is unaware of whether the Democratic state committee will pursue the matter on a broader, statewide spectrum.
“It will probably go to the Supreme Court,” he speculated, adding, “It will have to be decided.”
The numbers of ballots that weren’t counted statewide could be potentially huge, Sainato said. “It affects the whole state.”
And while many races in Lawrence County were uncontested in the primary, most all will have opponents in the fall and the discounted votes could make a difference, he said.
Lawrence County Commissioner Morgan Boyd, who sits as chairman of the county election board, commented about Medure’s complaint, “this wasn’t an adversarial court case. The board is required to follow state law in any matter relating to elections. We’re glad the Democratic party understands our legal constraints, and we’re happy this was able to be resolved outside of the courtroom and through a withdrawal of the proceedings.”
