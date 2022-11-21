A federal bankruptcy judge is allowing the Chapter 11 trustee of Americore Holdings to begin the process of recovering money from a fraudulent laboratory program at the former Ellwood City Medical Center.
In a court order, Carol Fox is allowed to begin adversary proceedings, or a lawsuit case, seeking to recover all fraudulent transfers from a reported fraudulent laboratory program in which thousands of cancer genomic (CGx) testing specimens were illegally sent to the ECMC, in order to collect more than $25 million in fraudulent Medicare reimbursements.
Americore is the former owner of the hospital.
In the order, it states Fox and her legal team will work to complete mandatory mediation within 90 days after after the adversary proceedings is served, though Fox may, for good cause, unilaterally extend the medication deadline for an additional 30 days.
Harley Reidel, from Stichter, Reidel, Blain and Postler, P.A. in Tampa, Florida, will serve as the default mediator, or Fox can designate an alternative mediator and give the defendants 10 days to object.
If the court determines either party is not cooperating in good faith with the mediation procedures, the court may consider imposing sanctions including, but not limited to, the entry of a default judgment or dismissal of the lawsuit.
All comprises and settlements from the case must be approved by the court.
The defendants in the case also have 30 days from the date of the order, which was Nov. 17, to object to the court order, in which a hearing on the objection would be set as soon as possible.
Daniel Hurt, 58, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, pleaded guilty to charges including conspiracy to commit health care fraud, pay and receive unlawful kickbacks and commit money laundering. He was ordered to pay more more than $97 million in restitution and forfeit more than $30 million in assets.
This was based on multiple reported medical fraud schemes, including the one through the ECMC, in which he stated he led fraudulent lab programs, stating others were reportedly involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.