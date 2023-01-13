The Dollar Tree store located at the Lawrence Village Plaza in Shenango Township reopened on Monday following a three-week closure.
A sign was placed on the store on Dec. 19 stating the store would be closed until further notice without giving a reason why.
Dollar Tree Chief Communications Officer Kristin Tetreault said the closure was temporary due to “routine maintenance work.”
However, representatives from the New Castle Sanitation Authority, which covers Shenango Township, said it was more than maintenance work.
The representatives said there was a sewer line break at the store, as an authority crew did some pumping work and sludge removal at the location.
Township Supervisor Chairman Frank Augustine said plaza owner Dennis "Chip" Harrup worked directly to address the situation and help solve the problem.
"We're happy to say that they're back in business," Augustine said.
