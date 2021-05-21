Lawrence, Mercer to get housing rehab funds

A Lawrence County commissioner said he is pleased that Lawrence County is receiving $1.75 million in state HOME grant money to rehabilitate 38 homes within its borders.
The state government announced Friday that Lawrence and Mercer counties are among 13 counties to receive part of a $7-million allocation through the HOME program.
"Lawrence County received about 25 percent of the funds, which is exceptional," county Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said. " This funding is critical to our efforts to rebuild communities around Lawrence County, and it will allow us the opportunity in partnership with LCCAP to rehabilitate 42 houses around the county."
Within Lawrence County, New Castle will receive $750,000 to upgrade 18 owner-occupied homes through the program. Ellwood City also will receive $500,000 to rehabilitate 12 owner-occupied homes.
Another $500,000 will go to rehabilitate 12 owner-occupied homes through a countywide housing rehabilitation program operated by LCCAP. The homes to be improved must be owner-occupied and deferred from the county’s weatherization assistance program because of deficient code/property standards. After a property is rehabilitated using HOME funding, the property will receive weatherization assistance.
In neighboring Mercer County, Sharpsville was awarded $350,000 of the funds to rehabilitate 12 owner-occupied homes.
In both counties, the work will be administered by the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership. Lawrence County, the city of New Castle and Ellwood City all had appointed LCCAP to administer the program for the past several years.
"They do a great job administering it," Boyd said. He noted that the HOME program falls in line with all of the county's other housing rehabilitation initiatives. Rehabilitation can involve upgrades in electricity, plumbing, heating, painting, roofing and other measures.
Boyd noted that the funding is in addition to other housing programs funded through the county and administered by LCCAP that include weatherization and lead paint removal programs.
The HOME program supports the state’s ability to provide safe, affordable housing for low-income Pennsylvanians through new construction or the rehabilitation of blighted properties for rental housing, first-time home buyers, owner-occupied spaces, and single-family affordable housing, according to a state-issued news release.
