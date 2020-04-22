HARRISBURG — Lawrence County's positive COVID-19 case total increased by one as Pennsylvania reported 1,156 additional positive cases and 58 more deaths, according to numbers released Wednesday by the state Department of Health.
Lawrence County is now up to 61 positive cases and six deaths. There have been 550 negative tests in the county.
In Pennsylvania, the statewide totals of cases is now at 35,684 and deaths total 1,622.
The state Department of Health is continuing to work to increase the types of cases that are being added to the death case counts.
“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
There are 136,272 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Nearly 1 percent are aged 0-4;
Nearly 1 percent are aged 5-12;
1 percent are aged 13-18;
Nearly 6 percent are aged 19-24;
Nearly 39 percent are aged 25-49;
Nearly 28 percent are aged 50-64; and
25 percent are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 5,337 resident cases of COVID-19, and 617 cases among employees, for a total of 5,954 at 407 distinct facilities in 39 counties. Out of our total deaths, 845 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.
