Lawrence County had high participation in this year’s Pennsylvania State Farm Show where dozens of youths and some adults walked away as big winners.
The Laurel, Mohawk and Wilmington FFAs and vocational agriculture departments presented demonstrations, competed with square dance teams and sponsored students who received their Keystone farm degrees or FFA jackets, all in the spirit of the science that puts food on everyone’s tables.
The Keystone Degree is the highest degree that an FFA member can earn in Pennsylvania. To qualify, a member must be enrolled in an agriculture education course for at least two years, demonstrate leadership ability, complete community service, have a satisfactory academic record, invest a large amount of time and money into their supervised agricultural experience and more.
Freshman FFA members are chosen to earn FFA jackets based on written applications. Students must write essays on their FFA goals and telling what the FFA jacket means to them, and recipients are chosen by the Pennsylvania FFA Alumni Association at the state level.
Lawrence County youths and families individually showed livestock in the individual competitions with their beef and dairy cattle, sheep and pigs.
Below is a list by school, and individually, of students who put their hearts, souls and hard work into their projects for this year’s competitions:
LAUREL HIGH SCHOOL
The Laurel FFA advisor is Laura Palmer.
Keystone degrees were awarded to Adam Cline, Cody Wagner, Corey Wilson, Collin Wilson, Rian Hill, Bailee Patton, McKenzie Cunningham, Alayna Dillow, Joey Duncan and Madison Maine.
FFA Jackets were presented to Matthew Houk, Madeline Doolittle, Alexis Geiwitz, Erika Wagner and Henry Perdue.
Both of Laurel’s Spartan square dance teams won blue ribbons. Team No. 1 included Cody Wagner, Caleb Miller, Collin Wilson, Henry Perdue, Mackenzie Maine, Rian Hill, Kylee Book, Mariska Zias, Cheyenne Holben and Madison Maine.
Square dance team No. 2 was comprised of Kristen Frew, Marlee Guthrie, Matthew Houk, Hunter Roolf, Dillon Dugan, Alayna Dillow, Sarah Jenkins, McKenzie Cunningham and Shaina Wertz.
The Laurel FFA Demonstration team placed 13th statewide with its presentation of how to make apple cider, “From Fruit to Fridge.” Its members are Maelee Hill, Rian Hill, Alyssa Sherman and Alexis Brua.
MOHAWK HIGH SCHOOL
The Mohawk FFA advisor is Cameron Schirmer.
Two square dance teams with 18 total students competed, with one team winning a blue ribbon for first place and the other a red ribbon for second place. Ed Clark of Enon Valley coached the square dance teams.
The participants of both teams included Dillon Sumey, Andrew Butera, J.D. Roberts, Geoffrey Hudak, Ryan Palmer, Jack Andrews, Edward Henry, Michael Hodge, Tori Davis, Shannon Ruby, Emme Druschel, Julianna Schmidt, Adaline Murtha, Haylie Henry, Jenna Barth, Cara Fair and Lydia Fair.
Juliana Schmidt received an FFA jacket.
Clark and his family also showed cattle at the farm show.
WILMINGTON HIGH SCHOOL
Advisors of the Wilmington Area FFA are Joanna McKelvey and Dylan Clark.
All three of the FFA’s square dance teams won blue ribbons.The Spurs and Skirts team members are Nora Fuchs, Evie Dickinson, Bayleigh Miller, Jenna Whiting, Lilly Whiting, Josie Larson, Maddie Glaize, Rubie Sturgeon, Lettie Mahle and Alex Settle.
The Queens & Jokers team members are Romy Slick, Emma Fuchs, Paige Haines, Lily Ochs, Malia Baney, Vinnie Fenati, Matt Peak, Hunter Jones, Maverick Whiting and Ashton Reader.
The Crazy Eights team members are Katelyn Boyle, Sarah Thomas, Aubrae Fox, Sydney Sotter, Katelyn Campbell, Tommy Hetzer, Adam Ballard, Jacob Coulter, Dakota Wagner and Evin Richardson.
FFA Alumni jacket recipients were Maverick Whiting, Grayson Miller, Lilly Whiting and Elizabeth Bobosky.
The FFA demonstration team placed third, statewide, with its “Blowing Smoke” demonstration of how to build an inexpensive smokehouse in 15 minutes. Students demonstrated how to properly construct a smoke house, and how to properly prepare meats for smoking. The members presented their demonstration to the Lawrence County Conservation District earlier this month. The team consisted of Kaitlynn Reimers, David Roberts, Parker McCrumb and Jenni Sholler.
Wilmington’s Keystones Degree recipients are Faith Jones, Katelyn Boyle, Lily Ochs, Sarah Thomas, Renee Ealy, Kaitlynn Reimers, Taylor Pfaff, Logan King, David Roberts, Romy Slick, Vincent Fenati and Maelee Whiting.
A special parent award went to Austin and Julie Whiting for five of their children having received Keystone Degrees during the midwinter convention.
LIVESTOCK JUDGING
In the livestock arena, several Lawrence County residents won, placed or entered various categories with the animal they raised.
Shane Clark of Enon Valley, a Mohawk vocational agriculture student and FFA member, won some champion titles with his beef cattle. He showed a champion spring heifer calf, two reserve junior champion heifers, the junior champion bull, a grand champion bull, a reserve champion heifer calf and the best bred and owned. He also won ribbons for first and second places in various other categories.
Here are the other results:
BEEF CATTLE:
Old English A.of Enon Valley showed a reserve champion spring heifer calf; placed second in late junior yearling heifers and exhibited a reserve champion bull.
Lilly Whiting of New Wilmington placed third and sixth, and Jenna Whiting won two first places.
Casey Goebel of Wampum, won a blue ribbon for an early summer yearling heifer.
JUNIOR MARKET LAMBS
Caleb Miller of Portersville (Slippery Rock Township), showed a third-place Dorset.
Tamra Miller of Portersville, exhibited a 5th-place Hampshire lamb.
Haley Porada, New Castle placed 10th with her Shropshire.
Taylor Pfaff of New Wilmington placed second in the weight division, and Bobbie Jo Morrison of New Castle placed 6th in the weight division.
OTHER CATEGORIES
Grayson Miller of Volant placed fifth in the weight division of the junior market swine.
Reagan Miller of Volant, placed 7th in junior market swine showmanship.
Hailey Norden, Volant, second place in draft horses; competed in sheep; placed third in sheep and goats; third in alpaca, third in poultry and second in rabbits, all in the Skill-a-Thon competitions.
