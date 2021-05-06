From staff reports
Lawrence County reported 23 new cases on Monday in a two-day report, state health officials said.
The death count stayed at 205.
The county’s case totals are 7,286 since the beginning of the pandemic with 5,288 confirmed and 1,998 probable.
Of the new cases, 13 were confirmed and 10 were probable.
There were 60 negative tests reported for a total of 20,029.
So far, 29,216 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 60 since Sunday.
There have been 23,374 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 54 since Sunday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 3,548,102.
There are 5,126,876 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose. The state has given first doses to 50.3 percent of its eligible population, ranking 10th in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
At UPMC Jameson, there are five COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up from four on Saturday.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are three available adult ICU beds in the hospital with nine currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported 4,381 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,158,486.
There were 23 new deaths reported on Sunday and Monday, bringing the total to 26,276.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of April 23 to 29 decreased to 7.6 percent from 8.6 percent last week.
