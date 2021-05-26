From staff reports
Lawrence County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, state health officials reported.
The death count stayed at 210.
The county’s case totals are 7,544 since the beginning of the pandemic with 5,439 confirmed and 2,105 probable.
Of the new cases, four were confirmed and seven were probable.
So far, 31,305 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 28 since Monday.
There have been 27,724 full vaccinations administered, which is an increase of 53 since Monday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 4,518,470.
There are 5,743,291 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson, there are two COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are no available adult ICU beds in the hospital with six currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and two adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported a two-day total of 906 new cases on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,197,468.
There were 42 new deaths reported on Tuesday, bringing the total to 27,085.
Of the state’s eligible population, 56.9 percent have received a first dose of the vaccine and 52.1 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of May 14 to 20 decreased to 4.5 percent from 5.3 percent last week.
