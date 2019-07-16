Lawrence County’s treasurer’s department collected $22,018,117.93 in property taxes through July 5.
That amounts to an 84 percent collection rate, according to county Treasurer Richard L. Rapone.
The total tax collections for 2019 at face value are approximately $26,289,735.93. There were 51,714 tax statements mailed to property owners on Jan. 28, and 41,335 parcels have paid taxes.
There were an additional 174 spring interim statements mailed on March 15, and the potential collections has a face value of $59,196.74.
Through the Lawrence County Tax Outreach program, a total of $755,000 in property taxes were collected. In 2018, the program collected $695,647.44. The program began in 2008 and $11,000 in taxes were collected.
The county’s Tan Relief
Anticipation Note carries a value of $2,700,000 at a rate of 2.78 percent from PNC.
