Lawrence County to seek victim-services grant renewal

A victim services grant that the Lawrence County District Attorney’s office receives provides help and comfort to victims of crimes, especially more heinous offenses.
The county commissioners by resolution Tuesday gave assistant district attorney Kate Fee-Baird their approval to apply for the $135,000 grant for a two-year period. The funds pay the salary and training of Fee-Baird, who in her position has been working with the crime victims for several years. However, this round of funding will fund only the wages for her position, she said, because she is retiring Oct. 30.
Under the state’s victims rights statute, Fee-Baird’s job is to work with victims of crimes and inform them of upcoming court dates and hearings and trials and represent them in court. She helps them: to attain victim’s compensation and restitution; to apply for up to $6,500 in funeral expenses in the case of a homicide or other wrongful death, and to apply for compensation for medical bills.
Fee-Baird said the judicial process to crime victims and accompanies them to see the offenders sentenced and yo possibly get restitution. She also helps crime victims write victim impact statements that are read at the time of an offender’s sentencing in court.
“The most important part of moving on from being a victim to a survivor is regaining control,” Fee-Baird told the commissioners. “This grant helps the victims do that. These are all things that help victims start living their lives again. I can’t tell you how important it is.
“As soon as I know a homicide has occurred, I try to track down the funeral director to let them know we can pay up to $6,500, and that relieves the victims of that burden,” she said.
“Last summer when we had those terrible homicides, I don’t know how these people got past their grief, but they’re so resilient and I’m awestruck by it,” she said. “I’m grateful the county is able to help with this grant. I’m just so glad we can do something so positive in this county. I can’t say enough about this program.”
Fee-Baird, who has been an assistant district attorney for 14 years, said Monday was the first time she divulged her decision to retire.
Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel commended her for her work, and Commissioner Morgan Boyd thanked her for her years of service.
Commissioner Dan Vogler asked of hiring someone to replace her, “How are they going to be able to transfer your passion?”
