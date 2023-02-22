Ash Wednesday marked the first day of the Lenten season for many Christian denominations when millions of people around the world receive ashes on their forehead.
The Rev. Erin L. Betz Shank, of Trinity Episcopal Church, wanted to reach people who wanted ashes, but didn't have the time to attend a traditional Ash Wednesday service. When she arrived at the church in 2016, she started an "Ashes to Go" program to allow church leadership to go out into the streets to meet parishioners there.
On Wednesday, there was a stop at the Lawrence County YMCA, as well as the church parking lot later in the afternoon.
Shank, Pastor Daryl Lockie of Grace United Methodist Ministry and Pastor David Snyder of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church gave ashes at the YMCA.
Shank said it is nice to be able to speak to people that she may not normally see in church, and to pray with people during this holy day.
She said Ashes to Go was a great alternative to people during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, for those who weren't comfortable in large groups for masses.
"You can still have the presence of God in your life," Shank said.
Shank said dozens of people receive ashes at the YMCA every year, remembering one year when, after a spin class ended, she gave ashes to 30 people in a row.
Ash Wednesday begins Lent, which is the period of 40 days before Easter. Eastern Orthodox Lent begins on Monday.
"It's a centuries-old process," Snyder said.
Snyder said it is to prepare oneself for the Lenten season, and is a reminder of God's ability to heal the brokenness in our lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.