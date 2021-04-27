Lawrence County reported another COVID-19 death and 25 new cases on Tuesday, state health officials reported.
The death count is now at 203.
The county’s case totals are 7,212 since the beginning of the pandemic with 5,239 confirmed and 1,973 probable.
Of the new cases, 12 were confirmed and 13 were probable.
There were 17 negative tests reported, with the total amounting to 19,783 since the beginning of the pandemic.
So far, 27,852 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 443 since Monday.
There have been 21,347 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 254 since Monday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 3,239,152.
There are 4,891,747 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose. This equals about 47.7 percent of the state’s eligible population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ranking Pennsylvania 10th in the nation in terms of doses administered per population percent.
At UPMC Jameson, there are eight COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up one from Monday.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are no available adult ICU beds in the hospital with seven currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported 3,333 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,139,390.
There were 84 new deaths reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 26,072.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of April 16 to 22 decreased to 8.6 percent from 9.5 percent last week.
