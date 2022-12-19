Lawrence County has received a state grant for housing.
The grant is through the Home Improvement Partnerships Program, which is a federally-funded program that offers grant and loan assistance to help expand and preserve the supply of decent and affordable housing for low and very low income residents.
The funding will be used by Lawrence County Community Action Partnership, with $650,000 to go towards New Castle, and $500,000 to go towards Shenango Township.
New Castle-based Kasgro Rail Corporation also received a $172,000 state Rail Transportation Assistance Program/Rail Freight Assistance Program grant to construct a section of track to connect adjacent tracks.
The track will be in Mahoningtown next to the Shenango River.
