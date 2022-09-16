A suicide prevention walk will again be stepping off Saturday morning.
The sixth annual Lawrence County Out of the Darkness Walk will be held at 11 a.m. The route starts at the downtown Riverfront Park.
The event is coordinated through the western Pennsylvania chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) and the Lawrence County Human Services Center.
Jesse Putkoski, the area director for the region chapter, said the goal of the walk is to help raise awareness for suicide and mental health treatment, and is in line with the AFSP’s goals of saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide.
Putkoski said the walk acts as a way to remember those who lost their lives to suicide, while at the same time serving as a “journey of hope” for those who have been treated for suicidal thoughts and other mental health conditions.
She said the walk works to help unify the community, noting that suicide effects everyone.
Proceeds from the walk have gone toward the programs and initiatives the AFSP funds.
This includes funding scientific research on suicide and mental health treatment and prevention, conducting advocacy work in the community, funding different educational resources in the community and supporting those who have been impacted by suicide.
Since the walk began, more than $60,000 has been raised to benefit those programs and initiatives in Lawrence County.
Putkoski said the walks have been well-attended over the years. Participants can register for the event in-person, or online at https://supporting.afsp.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=8427
She said she hopes this event, and events like this, helps bring the discussion of mental health “out of the darkness,” and ends the stigma regarding mental health, in order to save lives.
