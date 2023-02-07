Residents of Lawrence County are not under any evacuation orders as a result of the train derailment, fire and Monday's release of potentially toxic gases in East Palestine, Ohio.
The evacuations have affected only a limited area of Beaver County in the rural Darlington area, which was within 1 or 2 miles of the wreckage area.
The Lawrence County commissioners said in their public meeting Tuesday that they have been getting many calls from county residents, concerned about whether they would have to evacuate. There has never been an evacuation order for Lawrence County, they emphasized.
