The Lawrence County Historical Society will host a magical, family-friendly storytelling event on Sept. 10 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. on the lawn of the Clavelli Mansion, located at 408 N. Jefferson St. in New Castle.
Snuggle into your lawn chairs and blankets and listen as three experienced storytellers weave tales certain to capture the imagination of the audience, both the young and the young-at-heart. The event is Free to the public, but donations will be graciously accepted. Snacks and drinks may be purchased at the event. Tours of the Clavelli Mansion will be conducted between 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for a $5 fee. Tour reservations will be required.
The storytellers include Mike Perry, David Brauer and Judi Young-Tarowsky.
Perry is a graduate from Duquesne University and has a broad and adventurous background ranging from working in a circus to the U.S. Census Bureau, from major motion pictures to an elementary school teacher. Brauer has an extensive background in marketing for the largest highly protected risk insurance company, a senior vice president with the largest insurance broker and a managing director of one of the largest casualty insurers. He now spends his time as an author, professional storyteller, business consultant, sales mentor and professional grandfather.
Young-Tarowsky is a one-time New Castle resident who received a degree in journalism from West Virginia University and worked in newspapers in the Upper Ohio Valley for 25 years.
She is a member of the West Virginia Storytelling Guild and a past president of the Guild.
For more information or to make mansion tour reservations, contact the Lawrence County Historical Society by phone at (724) 658-4022. The Lawrence County Historical Society's Planning Committee will continue to host educational and speaker events throughout the balance of the 2022 year. Look out for future events on the Lawrence County Historical Society's website, social media and in the New Castle News.
