The Marine Corps Reserves are ready to accomplish their holiday mission — to make sure that no child will be without a toy this Christmas
The Toys for Tots toy drive is already up and running in Lawrence County for this holiday season, amassing gifts and monetary donations for the cause, local representatives say.
In addition to Dollar General stores and schools countywide, the boxes are positioned at many local businesses and industries in and around New Castle, too many to list, said Sgt. E-5 Frank Plonka, the region coordinator for Toys for Tots.
And those are not all the plans for making the holidays special for local children this year, Plonka said.
“We also have a number of big donors so we can take local groups out shopping,” he said. The toys are purchased from local stores, and the receipts are turned over to the national Marine Corps Reserve.
“If you look at any of our boxes, they say Marine Corps Reserve,” Plonka said. He pointed out that the train has been the logo for the toy collection since 1948 or 1949. It was designed by Walt Disney. The movement started when a Marine reserve officer wanted to do something charitable and his wife made dolls for children.
Lawrence County’s effort was first sponsored by the Marine Corps League in New Castle. It continues because of the generations of Marines who have not forgotten their call to serve or their dedication to the Corps, Plonka said.
“We’re all Marines, and we will always be Marines,” he said. “We do this as part of our outreach to the community.”
And they couldn’t do that work without the community, Plonka added.
“We have donors in New Castle who have said that no children will go without a toy, and that I can call them at any time,” he asid. He noted that there are a number of agencies involved that are affiliated with helping children in distress.
He estimated that the boxes are in more than 100 locations in Lawrence County alone.
Master Gunnery Sgt. Charles Harvey, who helps with the program, said Lawrence County givers through the years have been more than generous. Last year, the drive generated nearly 5,000 toys that were distributed to needy county families — about 1,342 children.
Harvey’s role is to deliver the collection boxes to the sites, then collect them again when they are full. The movement is going on now, he said. About 75 boxes were delivered the first week of November and the pickup is scheduled for the first week of December. From there, half of the bins will be taken to the Salvation Army for distribution. The other half will go to the City Rescue Mission. Those agencies will sort them according to age and gender, he said.
In addition to local businesses and industries, the collection boxes also are located at the state police station on Wilmington Road, SNPJ Recreation Center and at all of the local schools.
The schools sometime take the effort a little further, Harvey said. For example, Mohawk students go shopping for toys to add to the bins, and the New Castle Area School District will host a volleyball game, Volley for Tots, which is coordinated by volleyball coach Michael Spelich.
Spelich said a date has not yet been set for the annual event, and that plans will be announced soon.
April Siciliano, dean of students at New Castle High School and National Honor Society administrator, is in charge of the Toys for Tots drive in the school, independent of the volleyball game. She said the high school’s toy drive will begin next week with NHS students making it part of their senior project.
Harvey said the drive gets quite a few toys from the schools.
“The boxes are out all over Lawrence County and in Ellwood City, too,” he said, adding that when it becomes time to pick up the toys from New Castle High, he will fill half of a pickup truck.
“I’ll have to say, the people of Lawrence County ought to be really proud of themselves for all that they donate. All of the toys collected are new, and some of them are quite expensive. No kids in Lawrence County went without toys last year,” Harvey said.
