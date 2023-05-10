Curt Savage doesn’t recommend putting vegetable plants in the ground before the soil warms up.
“It’s not too early to buy them,” said Savage, a Penn State Extension Master Gardener.
“There always seems to be a cold snap either side of Memorial (Day) Weekend. I’ve seen a lot of people (plant before the first week in June) and they have to buy replacement plants.”
The owner of Growing a Dream Nursery, Savage will be among 20 vendors at the Lawrence County Garden Mart and Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Cascade Park Pavilion.
There’s no admittance fee for entry.
Normally held the Saturday after Mother’s Day, the event was moved to the day before the holiday in hopes of driving up last-minute sales.
“We’re trying to see if we can draw more people,” said Debbi Cameron, who coordinates the annual event that dates back to the 1980s.
“Unfortunately, we barely make ends meet right now. We used to have crowds out here lined up out the door.”
Vendors will include the Amish with their plants, doughnuts and pies, Master Gardeners and Walmo and Pulaski garden clubs.
“At one time, we had quite a few (garden clubs), but due to members passing away or for whatever reason, they dissolved,” Cameron said.
Guests can also expect to find perennials, hanging floral baskets, potted plants and silent auction items.
“There’s a good chance you will find something for mother and grandmother,” Cameron said. “These plants are beautiful.”
Vendors pay $30 to cover the cost of advertising the event and the $450 rental for the pavilion, Cameron said.
Joy Wilson, coordinator for the Penn State Extension Master Gardner program in Lawrence County, said they normally sell a lot of plants.
“We do sell seedlings, perennials, chives and lettuce,” Wilson said. “It all depends on what the Master Gardeners have planted the last few weeks.”
Proceeds will benefit the Master Gardener program, which is typically offered through universities and provides horticultural training to individuals who then volunteer as master Gardeners in their communities by giving lectures, creating gardens, conducting research and other projects.
As for Savage, a retired postal worker, he plans to sell mostly peppers and tomato plants and herbs.
He normally grows cool weather crops like broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage and lettuces as well as some cold tolerant flowers.
“Those cool weather plants can withstand frosts and even light freezes and can certainly be planted in late April and May and only need covered in the event of very unusually cold or harsh early spring weather conditions,” he said. “Warm weather crops like my tomatoes and peppers, even when protected by covers, don’t produce new growth in cold soil where their roots can succumb to disease or rot.”
Proceeds from the sale of Savage’s plants will go to the New Castle Salvation Army for its food pantry program.
