The Lawrence County Fair returns for a week-long celebration including rides, exhibits, entertainment and fireworks.
Although the fair doesn’t start officially until Monday, the fairgrounds on Harlansburg Road, across from Laurel High School, will be busy for much the weekend.
Starting Saturday morning, those hoping to win a blue ribbon for baked goods, wine, vegetables and other submissions will be taking their wares to the fairgrounds for registration and judging.
At 7 p.m. Sunday, the 2022 Fair Queen Pageant will take place in the Community Building.
The program aims to promote and educate young women in Pennsylvania through a scholarship program that provides education opportunities and promotes public understanding and awareness of agriculture and its importance to Pennsylvania.
Everything gets underway officially with the opening ceremony at noon Monday. That kicks off six days of fun featuring truck and tractor pulls, a demolition derby, Motor-X Gold Cup Racing, drag races, rides and games, food vendors and exhibits. It all winds up next Saturday night with a fireworks show by Pyrotecnico.
Grandstand entertainment will be highlighted by a 7:30 p.m. Wednesday concert by country music artist Chris Higbee.
Admission from Tuesday through Saturday is $10 per person, which includes rides and grandstand shows. Monday, though, is Family Day, when all admissions are $5.
Gates open daily at 8 a.m. and close at 11 p.m.
Pit passes, which are $20 each, are available for Monday’s Moto-X Race produced by TNT Motorsports, Tuesday’s drag race produced by Koi Drag Racing, Thursday’s truck and tractor pull produced by Power Pulling Productions and Northwestern PA Truck & Tractor Pullers and Saturday’s Demolition Derby presented by Derby Dog Productions.
For a complete schedule of fair events, visit https://www.lawrencecountyfair.com/fair-week/fair-schedule/
