The blue ribbons have been awarded, the livestock are in their stalls, and the tempting smells of fried dough and hot sausage are among the aromas wafting through the grounds.
The 2022 Lawrence County Fair has begun.
The annual celebration of food, agriculture and entertainment got underway Monday morning with the traditional flag raising, ribbon cutting and opening ceremony on the midway of the fairgrounds, located on Route 108 across from Laurel High School.
Bill Jones, a member of the fair board of directors, welcomed early fair-goers and promised six memorable days of family fun.
”The times that we have here at the fair are always memorable,” Jones said. “We anticipate this year to be as memorable as some of the fondest memories that each of us have from the fair, and we’ll make more and new memories as well.”
Sadly, one memory that won’t be a part of this year’s fair is longtime superintendent of grounds Eric Maitland. Maitland, who held that position for nearly a decade while living in the two-story house in the middle of the 100-acre fairgrounds, was a pandemic victim who passed away Oct. 1 at the age of 51.
In his opening prayer, Jones took a moment to remember the 1988 Laurel High graduate.
“This morning we have one special blessing that we’d like to thank you for,” Jones prayed. “We thank you for the time that we had with Eric Maitland, who was taken from us with COVID. We pray for his family, and we thank you for the blessing of him and his service to the Lawrence County Fair.”
Judges were busy Saturday determining the award-winning fair entries in various categories, and on Sunday evening, Emily Withers was introduced as the 2022 Lawrence County Fair Queen.
With the preliminaries out of the way, the fair got underway in earnest at noon Monday, with such daily entertainment offerings as the Dynamo Dog Show, Brunion Blazak’s Royal Bengal Tiger Show and various amusement rides.
Local high school bands will get their moments in the sun — Shenango on Tuesday, Wilmington on Wednesday, Laurel on Thursday, Mohawk on Friday and Grove City on Saturday, all at 6:30 p.m. — and country music artist Chris Higbee will step into the spotlight at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the grandstand.
The Community Building will be alive with music throughout the week as well, with the Great Gospel Music Night featuring the Down East Boys at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Other Christian music groups scheduled during the week are the First United Brethren Worship Team, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday; New Creation Praise Group, David Deltino and Tammy and Christian Kramer, 6, 7:30 and 8 p.m. Friday; and First Church of God Worship Team and JoyeDell Beers, 6 and 7 p.m. Saturday.
For those with a preference for motorized excitement, the fair includes drag racing at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, truck and tractor pulls at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, antique and garden tractor pulls at 9 a.m. Saturday and a perennial fair favorite, the demolition derby, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
And of course, the fair closes on Saturday night with a fireworks grand finale.
Admission each day is $10, which includes grandstand events and amusement rides. Gates open at 8 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. daily, with amusement rides operating from 5 to 11 p.m., weather permitting. Pit passes are available for the drag race, truck and tractor pull and demolition derby events for $20 each.
For a complete schedule for fair activities, visit https://www.lawrencecountyfair.com/fair-week/fair-schedule/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.