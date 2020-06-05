The Lawrence County Fair, an annual bookend to the summer season, is canceled.
The fair board made the announcement late Thursday evening. The main reason, the board said in a release, was COVID-19 and Pennsylvania's limitations on large gatherings. Another factor was the increased cost of safety equipment needed to safely put on the fair. This year's event was to be the 67th annual fair.
"Please know that the board of 18 directors have not made this decision quickly or without hesitation, but have made it for not only the safety of our community but to ensure the future and longevity of the Lawrence County Fair for generations to come," Melinda Marks, fair president, said in the release.
Next year's fair is scheduled for Aug. 16-21, 2021.
