Lawrence County Commissioner Chairman Dan Vogler said among all of the county’s services and programs, everyone could potentially use 911 services at some point in their lives.
For County Deputy Chief Clerk Vanessa Bayless, that sentiment hit close to home. 911 and other emergency response units helped save her husband’s life. More than a week ago, her husband Eric was stung by ground bees and he suffered a life-threatening allergic reaction.
“I lost him for two minutes,” Bayless said.
Bayless said thanks to the work of all emergency response workers, her husband was able to get treated and is recovering well.
She told her story during the commissioners’ weekly meeting on Tuesday.
“I’m very thankful. I appreciate everyone,” Bayless said. “I wanted to say thank you to everyone.”
Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel said emergency workers, especially those in the Lawrence County 911 Center, can often feel unnoticed with their work.
Vogler said the 911 center is one of two departments in the county that operates every hour of every day, with the other being the Lawrence County jail.
He said he is happy with the current “state-of-the-art” 911 and public safety facility on Countyline Road.
“Everyone is a potential user. Nobody is immune from using that office,” Vogler said.
Commissioner Brian D. Burick said he knows how important 911 is for public safety. When he was county commissioner from 1996 to 2004, there was not a centralized county 911 system. Instead, it was broken into different smaller dispatches for different areas of the county.
Burick said he and others worked together during his first tenure to create the centralized county 911 center.
Commissioners honor elections worker
Vogler asked for a moment of silence during the meeting to remember Judy Germani, who passed away at the age of 76 on July 22.
Germani, the mother of county elections Director Tim Germani, worked part-time in his office and helped during election season.
Vogler described Germani as a warm and kind woman who was full of energy and a joy to work with.
“She was full of life,” Vogler said.
Germani also worked as a secretary for S.N.P.J. Borough for 26 years until she retired.
