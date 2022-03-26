Visit Lawrence County is excited to announce the expansion of the 2022 Craft Burger Trail.
Seventeen local restaurants all with unique burgers — you have one goal, devour your way through the trail. Choose from over 100 delicious burgers.
This year, 17 restaurants in Lawrence County are represented: 2nd Ward Sanctuary, Breaking Bread Co, Burg Bar, Crane Room Grille, Crooked Tongue Brewing, DiSilvio’s Family Restaurant, Edward’s Restaurant & Lounge, Grill on the Hill, Hill House Restaurant, Hugger Mugger Tasty Recipes, Koehler Brewery Pub, Mike’s Main Street Bar & Grill, Patsy’s Bar & Grill, Riardo’s Bar & Grill, Smokin’ Daves BBQ, Starwood Rib & Steakhouse and Town & Country Bar & Grill.
“The goal is to showcase our local restaurants and their one-of –a-kind burgers,” said Ginny Jacob, assistant director of Visit Lawrence County, “and for 2022 we are happy to welcome two more businesses: Koehler Brewery Pub in Ellwood City & Patsy’s Bar & Grill in New Castle. We’ve had a really great response regionally and are looking forward to the continued growth and positive feedback.”
Some burgers are made with grilled cheese or have pierogis as the bun while others might include fried egg and bacon. Other burgers might be beer infused, vegetarian, prime rib or if you can’t make a decision build your own burger is always an option.
Want a little bit more? Try the Cliffhanger Challenge with triple cheeseburger, nine pieces of bacon, a hill of fries and root beer float. Finish in 10 minutes and it’s free!
Dine in or out at all 17 establishments, order a burger from each and ask a staff member at each location to place the official Burger Trail sticker on your passport.
Complete 10 or more locations to receive an official Burger Trail T-shirt.
Complete all 17 locations and you will be entered into a drawing for a grand prize basket worth $250 plus bragging rights for your accomplishment.
For more information, contact Visit Lawrence County at (724) 654-8408 or email info@VisitLawrenceCounty.com Download a passport at VisitLawrenceCounty.com or visit a participating restaurant. #VLCBurgerTrail #VisitLawrenceCounty
