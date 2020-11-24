By Pete Sirianni
New Castle News
Lawrence County’s Election Day results are now official for federal and statewide races.
The county’s election board certified the results at its Monday meeting.
Monday was Pennsylvania’s deadline for counties to certify its results, and they now will be sent to Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar.
In Lawrence County, president Donald J. Trump nearly doubled the vote total for Joe Biden.
Biden, however, won the state’s 20 electoral votes and is the president-elect.
Trump continues to fight court battles disputing the results in several states, including Pennsylvania.
Other official winners in the county were Republicans Heather Heidelbaugh (attorney general), Timothy DeFoor (auditor general), Stacy L. Garrity (state treasurer) and U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly.
Heidelbaugh lost a close race to Democrat incumbent Josh Shapiro.
DeFoor won election to the vacant auditor general position, while Garrity defeated incumbent Joe Torsella. Kelly, who represents part of Butler, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango and Erie counties.
PRESIDENT
Donald J. Trump, 29,597
*Joseph R. Biden, 15,978
Jo Jorgensen, 501
Write-in, 111
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Heather Heidelbaugh, 25,391
*Josh Shapiro, 18,731
Daniel Wassmer, 775
Richard Weiss, 383
Write-in, 27
AUDITOR GENERAL
*Timothy Defoor, 27,375
Nina Ahmad, 15,436
Jennifer Moore, 1,632
Olivia Faison, 473
Write-in, 33
STATE TREASURER
*Stacy L. Garrity, 26,976
Joe Torsella, 16,631
Joe Soloski, 986
Tomothy Runkle, 446
Write-in, 43
REPRESENTATIVE FOR CONGRESS
*Mike Kelly, 28,977
Kristy Gnibus, 16,484
*won election
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.