By Pete Sirianni

New Castle News

Lawrence County’s Election Day results are now official for federal and statewide races.

The county’s election board certified the results at its Monday meeting.

Monday was Pennsylvania’s deadline for counties to certify its results, and they now will be sent to Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar.

In Lawrence County, president Donald J. Trump nearly doubled the vote total for Joe Biden.

Biden, however, won the state’s 20 electoral votes and is the president-elect.

Trump continues to fight court battles disputing the results in several states, including Pennsylvania. 

Other official winners in the county were Republicans Heather Heidelbaugh (attorney general), Timothy DeFoor (auditor general), Stacy L. Garrity (state treasurer) and U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly. 

Heidelbaugh lost a close race to Democrat incumbent Josh Shapiro.

DeFoor won election to the vacant auditor general position, while Garrity defeated incumbent Joe Torsella. Kelly, who represents part of Butler, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango and Erie counties. 

PRESIDENT

Donald J. Trump, 29,597

*Joseph R. Biden, 15,978

Jo Jorgensen, 501

Write-in, 111

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Heather Heidelbaugh, 25,391

*Josh Shapiro, 18,731

Daniel Wassmer, 775

Richard Weiss, 383

Write-in, 27

AUDITOR GENERAL

*Timothy Defoor, 27,375

Nina Ahmad, 15,436

Jennifer Moore, 1,632

Olivia Faison, 473

Write-in, 33

STATE TREASURER

*Stacy L. Garrity, 26,976

Joe Torsella, 16,631

Joe Soloski, 986

Tomothy Runkle, 446

Write-in, 43

REPRESENTATIVE FOR CONGRESS

*Mike Kelly, 28,977

Kristy Gnibus, 16,484 

*won election 

