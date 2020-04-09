HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed 1,680 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 16,239, while Lawrence County’s total increased three to 32.
The health department reported 70 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 310. Lawrence County still is reporting two deaths.
By Tuesday, all 67 counties in Pennsylvania reported positive cases of COVID-19.
“Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.
“Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and our healthcare workers and frontline responders.”
There are 82,299 patients who have tested negative to date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.