Adventure is engaging in an exciting activity or new experience, exploring the unknown or renewing that spirit of adventure within yourself.
There’s plenty more to enjoy in Lawrence County, so get out and explore.
That spirit might include taking a walk on the wild side at Living Treasures Wild Animal Park, or meeting the local spirits at Haunted Hill View Manor.
Getting a little dirty in the only underground riding in old limestone mines at Mines & Meadows ATV Park or the thrill of guided whitewater rafting and kayak tours via Connoquenessing Outdoors on one of our many blueways.
Maybe that sense of adventure is getting back into nature with the local greenways at McConnells Mill State Park, guided hiking tours with Penny Allenwood Outdoors or with the plenty of local and national trails. Feeling a little zen? Find yourself at the two local labyrinths.
Lawrence County is also home to several biking and hiking trails, including the North Country National Scenic Trail, Park Harbor Trail, the Stavich Bicycle Trail, Villa Maria Wetland Trail and the West Park Nature Center.
The North Country trail is a popular one, running through New Beaver and Wampum boroughs through Wayne, Shenango and Slippery Rock Townships and into McConnells Mill State Park. Wampum was recently designated Pennsylvania’s first trail town.
Meanwhile, the Stavich Bike Trail begins in Union Township and travels 12 miles into Ohio. The trail ends in Struthers and offers scenic views of the Mahoning River. This paved path was designated a National Recreation Trail in 2003.
