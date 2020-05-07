HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added one positive and 15 negative COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the Pa. Department of Health.
The county now has 69 positive cases, while negative cases stand at 848. Deaths in the county stayed at seven.
Statewide, Pennsylvania added another 1,070 positive cases, bringing the total to 52,915. The health department reported 310 new deaths (according to various sources and data) to bring the total to 3,416. These deaths have occurred over the past several weeks. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.
“As we prepare to move a number of counties from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”
There are 209,873 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Nearly 1 percent are aged 0-4;
Nearly 1 percent are aged 5-12;
1 percent are aged 13-18;
Nearly 6 percent are aged 19-24;
37 percent are aged 25-49;
26 percent are aged 50-64; and
27 percent are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 10,506 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,489 cases among employees, for a total of 11,995 at 514 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of our total deaths, 2,355 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 3,437 of our total cases are in health care workers.
All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order, until Friday morning when 24 counties, including Lawrence, move into the yellow phase of reopening.
