HARRISBURG — Lawrence County one more positive COVID-19 case on Sunday, the Pa. Department of Health reported.
The county now has 80 cases on record. There were no new deaths in the county.
Statewide, there were 511 additional positive cases reported, bringing the total to 71,926. There were 18 new deaths reported, bringing the total to 5,555.
The state is reporting that 67 percent of patients have recovered from the virus. The state considers a patient recovered if a positive case does not result in a death within 30 days past the individual's first positive test.
“As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others. Wearing a mask, continuing to maintain social distancing, and washing your hands frequently are all steps we can take to help protect others, including our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
There are 620 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 383,111 patients who have tested negative to date.In nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,486 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,659 cases among employees, for a total of 18,145 at 609 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of our total deaths, 3,540 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found hereOpens In A New Window.
Approximately 5,455 of our total cases are in health care workers.
