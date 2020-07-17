HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added 12 new positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, the Pa. Department of Health reported.
The county is now up to 221 positive reported cases. That includes 195 confirmed cases and 26 probable cases. There were 3,894 negative tests reported on Thursday in the county.
In long-term care facilities there were five new cases reported among patients on Friday. To date, there have been 35 positive cases reported among patients and 11 among employees. The county death count stayed at nine, with the last death being reported on June 20.
Statewide, there were 1,032 additional positive cases reported Friday and 19 new deaths. That brings the totals to 99,478 cases and 6,992 deaths.
Allegheny is reporting an increase of 240 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 163 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 10 and July 16 is 141,307 with 5,579 positive cases. There were 22,940 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 16. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
“As the state has put in place new mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”
There are 638 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 899,912 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
1 percent are ages 0-4;
1 percent are ages 5-12;
Nearly 3 percent are ages 13-18;
8 percent are ages 19-24;
37 percent are ages 25-49;
23 percent are ages 50-64; and
Nearly 26 percent are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:
SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 22 percent of cases so far in July;
SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 17 percent of cases so far in July;
NE – Nearly 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in July;
NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July; and
NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in July.
SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,520 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,562 cases among employees, for a total of 22,082 at 777 distinct facilities in 58 counties. Out of the total deaths, 4,784 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 7,398 of the total cases are in health care workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.