Lawrence County is one of six new counties to be added to the state’s spotted lanternfly quarantine zone.
That announcement was made Friday by Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding to bring the total quarantine zone to 51 counties. Butler, Clearfield, Clinton, Fayette and Somerset counties were added to the list on Friday.
“Spotted lanternfly is an invasive pest that is disruptive and damaging to our agriculture commodities and a nuisance pest for all Pennsylvanians,” Redding said. “Through collective and intentional efforts, including instituting quarantine zones, we continue to slow the spread of this insect and I call on all Pennsylvanians to assist. This time of year, before the eggs hatch in spring, do your part to help manage the pest by scraping egg masses and reporting where they are found. Each egg mass destroyed eliminates 30 to 50 lanternflies before they have an opportunity to hatch and spread.
Spotted lanternflies have not been found throughout the entirety of each of the new six counties, but rather have been found only in a few municipalities.
The invasive species was first detected in Pennsylvania in September 2014.
The state Department of Agriculture also announced Friday the PA Farm Bill’s Rapid Response and Disaster Preparedness Fund, in which $150,000 will be available for grants for county conservation districts in Pennsylvania.
The department will award grants of up to $25,000 to assist conservation districts with activities designed to enhance spotted lanternfly quarantine compliance by businesses and residents of their county.
The application period opens on Sunday and closes at 5 p.m. April 7.
Businesses that operate in or travel through quarantined counties are required to obtain a spotted lanternfly permit. Homeowners with questions about treatment are encouraged to contact their local Penn State Extension office or learn about management, including approved sprays, at their website. Pennsylvanians who live inside the quarantine zone should also review and sign the compliance checklist for residents.
If a resident sees a lanternfly, they are asked to kill it immediately and report it by calling (888) 4BAD-FLY (888-422-3359).
