The February meeting of Lawrence County Action is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 11 at the New Castle Public Library.
Ed Allison from the Lawrence County Elections Office will talk about Pennsylvania's new voting law, Act 77.
After the presentation, there will be petitions for Democratic candidates for all registered Democrats to sign. Refreshments will be served.
