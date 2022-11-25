Lawrence County Action will host a holiday celebration and potluck dinner at 6 p.m. Dec. 1 at Sons of Italy Lodge 1171 at 905 S. Mill St.
Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share and wear an ugly or "Not-so-ugly" holiday sweater.
The LCA will also be continuing its Toys for Tots drive and will be collecting any unwrapped toy or children's item during the event.
