Lawrence County Action will host two candidates running for the U.S. Representative seat in District 16 at its 6 p.m. Tuesday meeting at the New Castle Public Library.
Kristy Gnibus and Edward DeSantis will introduce themselves to Lawrence County residents by telling about their background and their qualifications to hold office as well as what they hope to accomplish if elected to the office.
The public is invited to attend the meeting to meet and greet these candidates.
