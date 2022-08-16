Lawrence County Action members held an annual picnic in conjunction with their monthly meeting Aug. 3.
Lawrence County Action supports the idea your vote is your voice and works collaboratively with the Lawrence County Democratic Party (LCDP). More than 30 members joined the LCA picnic with several members also serving their precinct as Democratic Precinct Committee Person. LCA is a charter member of the Pennsylvania Federation of Democratic Women (PFDW). The PFDW has more than 1,500 members throughout the commonwealth.
Democratic Party Chairman Tim Buck provided party updates, including it will have an office at 41 S. Mercer St. beginning Sept. 1.
Updates within the group can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/lawrencecountydems. Democratic voters are also invited to join Lawrence County Action and work to maintain democratic ideals in whatever ways their talents provide. If interested in an LCA membership email membership chair at atkin1609@gmail.com.
