Lawrence County Action held its first meeting of 2023 last week.
Lawrence County Action, founded in 2017, works to educate and inform voters while working to get Democrats elected locally, regionally, statewide and nationally.
LCA was a large part of the efforts of the Lawrence County Democratic Party in 2022, beginning with several new precinct committee people who were first introduced to the role of committee person through LCA.
Lawrence County Action reminds Democrats you can’t get your name on the primary ballot without first completing a petition. Many county, municipal and school board races will be on the ballot this May.
Candidates for local public offices may begin picking up petitions Feb. 14 from the Lawrence County Voter Services office on the first floor of the courthouse.
Stay up-to-date with events and activities by visiting the Lawrence County Action Facebook page at www.facebook.com/lawrencecountyaction.
Democratic voters are invited to join Lawrence County Action and work to maintain Democratic ideals in whatever ways their talents provide. If interested in an LCA membership, please email lawrencecountyaction.lca@gmail.com and request a membership form.
