Lawrence County Action hosted a holiday celebration and potluck dinner Thursday at Sons of Italy Lodge 1171 in New Castle.
The event was used to have the members of the political organization meet and to collect for its Toys for Tots drive.
Lawrence County Action president Juliann Mangino and founder Kathryn Rentz said the organization’s members worked hard for the Lawrence County Democratic Party during the general election.
LCA writes and sends voter postcards, does ballot chasing and phone banking, helps with sending out voter registration information and other get-out-the-vote efforts.
Mangino said in addition to helping Democratic candidates locally, members also help with candidates regionally, statewide and nationally, as they’re currently mailing postcards for Democratic U.S. Sen. the Rev. Raphael Warnock in Tuesday’s runoff election in Georgia.
“We do a lot of action,” Mangino said. “I firmly believe we need to continue what we do.”
While Democrat state Rep. Chris Sainato lost his reelection bid to Republican Marla Gallo Brown, Mangino said there were some positives for Democrats that night.
She said there were more Democratic votes cast in the 2022 election than in 2020, which she attributes to the work of LCA and the county party.
During the celebration Thursday, Lawrence County Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel presented a commendation, from the board of commissioners, to Sainato for his 28 years of service to the county.
Lawrence County Action members went to Harrisburg on Nov. 20 when Spielvogel was given the Outstanding Elected Democratic Woman Award by the Pennsylvania Federation of Democratic Women.
Rentz founded Lawrence County Action in 2017 following Donald Trump’s 2016 victory and after attending the Women’s March in Washington, D.C.
“Our focus was getting (people) out to vote. I just felt so good for what we did this election,” Rentz said.
