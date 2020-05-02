HARRISBURG — The state will begin relaxing social-distancing restrictions in 24 Northcentral and Northwestern counties Friday, May 8, Gov. Tom Wolf announced this afternoon.
“Over the past two months, Pennsylvanians in every corner of our commonwealth have acted collectively to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Wolf said. “We have seen our new case numbers stabilize statewide and while we still have areas where outbreaks are occurring, we also have many areas that have few or no new cases.”
The 24 counties that will move from red to yellow on May 8 are: Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango, and Warren.
The state began implementing mitigation efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus in mid-March, closing schools and barring most non-essential businesses from operating, other than work that can be completed remotely by workers sheltering at home.
The governor announced last week that the state will use this phased-approach to transition regions from the current “red phase” in which most businesses are closed and people are expected to follow a stay-at-home order, to a “yellow phase” in which nonessential businesses will be allowed to reopen while following safety guidelines.
State officials hope that people who’ve been working remotely from home will continue to do so, Wolf said.
Geisinger President and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu supports Wolf’s phased plan to ease restrictions on counties across Pennsylvania. However, Ryu said the public must maintain social distancing and hygiene standards that helped mitigate the spread of the virus.
He also encouraged businesses reopening to be cautious and consider how to screen employees, develop distancing measures, stagger lunch breaks and avoid close-quarters gatherings.
“This isn’t the time (to think) that we’re all in the clear,” Ryu said during a press briefing Friday.
OTHER KEY OPENINGS
Most childcare operations in the state have been closed. They will be allowed to reopen because workers returning to reopened businesses will need access to daycare for their children.
Retail shops will be allowed to reopen, but the governor’s advisories have indicated that state officials would prefer that retail transactions be completed curbside as much as possible.
STILL CLOSED
Restaurants will still be limited to takeout and delivery and bars will remain closed.
Schools will remain closed, and large gatherings of more than 25 people are still barred.
Levine said that due to the ban on large gatherings, amusement parks will remain closed during the yellow phase.
Other businesses that involve large indoor gatherings are still barred, as well, including casinos, concert venues, theaters and gyms.
Barbers, hair salons, nail salons and massage therapy businesses will also remain closed during the yellow phase.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said that while the state began allowing businesses offering outdoor recreational activities to the public – golf course, boating marinas and private campgrounds – to reopen on Friday, youth sports will still be barred during the yellow phase.
LEFT OUT
Wolf said he’s not determined when the next group of counties will move into the yellow phase, but said it’s likely that the next regions to see social-distancing restrictions relaxed would be in southcentral and southwestern Pennsylvania.
Levine said that in addition to the low number of coronavirus cases, the first regions to see restrictions relaxed are areas with low population density.
Republican lawmakers have been pushing Wolf to relax social distancing restrictions and some immediately bristled at the governor’s plan for not moving more of the state into the yellow phase.
House Speaker Mike Turzai, R-Allegheny County, said the southwestern region should have been included with the areas where social-distancing restrictions are being relaxed.
“Less than 5% of the hospital beds are COVID-19-occupied, and every county but one meets the administration’s 14-day total of COVID-19-related cases. Of those cases, in Beaver County, nearly 70% are attributable to long-term care facilities,” Turzai said. “We urge the governor to move the southwest counties to the yellow phase immediately.”
State Rep. Joshua Kail, R-Beaver County, said the governor should have rewarded southwestern Pennsylvania residents for their efforts in mitigating the spread of coronavirus.
“It is positive that roughly a third of the state’s counties will soon get a taste of ‘normal life.’ I’m sure residents are looking forward to reclaiming their financial independence, and I want that for the Pittsburgh area, too,” Kail said. “We’d like to see the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel also.”
The state didn’t immediately relax restrictions in southwestern Pennsylvania because Pittsburgh, in particular, has a higher population density, Levine said.
The most serious outbreaks have been in the cities, Levine said.
“We’ve seen the consequences in New York City,” she said.
Levine said that the state will be working to increase its testing capacity and its contact tracing capacity to allow other regions of the state to reopen. Contact tracing is when public health officials track down people who have come into contact with a person who’s had a contagious disease like coronavirus, she said.
The state’s existing public health system should be able to complete the contact tracing needed in the rural areas that have been designated for the initial reopening period, Levine said.
Wolf said that on Monday the state will provide additional guidance for businesses in yellow-phase counties to follow when they resume operations.
Wolf added though that employers who want their workers to return to the job will want to make the workplace as safe as possible. If an area has a resurgence of coronavirus, it will be shifted from the yellow phase back into the red phase with the stricter social-distancing requirements.
“Every human-to-human contact is a chance for the virus to spread, so more contacts mean a higher likelihood of an outbreak,” Wolf said. “So, Pennsylvanians living in a county that has been moved to the yellow category should continue to strongly consider the impact of their actions.”
