Lawmakers seek to derail tolling plan

By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Cambria County, unveiled legislation on Thursday that would hit the brakes on a move by the Department of Transportation to begin collecting tolls on nine interstate bridges.
Langerholc said when lawmakers passed the 2012 legislation that allows PennDOT to launch these type of public-private ventures, they didn’t envision a situation where the plan would be approved with so little information known about it.
Langerholc's Senate Bill 382 would void the decision authorizing the tolling plan and require a state public-private partnership board to reconsider the plan.
“This high-risk plan to toll nine bridges will counter our economic recovery efforts. Our answers to fix revenue problems cannot be merely met with tacit approval for another tax, fee or toll on the backs of Pennsylvania’s hardworking families and residents," Langerholc said. "Let us use this moment to have a much broader conversation on transportation funding within this great Commonwealth,” he said.
The tolling plan was first announced in November, but PennDOT didn’t disclose which bridges would be subjected to tolling until three weeks ago. The department still hasn’t disclosed exactly how much it will collect in tolls from motorists.
The department has estimated that tolls will be $1 or $2.
PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian in announcing the plan said that the move is needed to address the state’s road and bridge funding shortfall, which was exacerbated by the fact that people were driving less last year.
Langerholc said that his legislation would require that PennDOT provide a clearer description of the proposal before getting the proposal approved by the Public-Partnership Board which authorized the strategy. In addition, his measure would dictate that new fees are barred unless the General Assembly votes to approve them.
Tolls would cost between $1 and $2 and would generate about $2.2 billion, beginning in 2023.
In a statement, the Wolf Administration slammed Langerholc's proposal.
“It adds unnecessary bureaucracy that the original legislation was designed to avoid, and forces proposed P3 projects to compete with other important issues and priorities for the legislature’s attention and action,” according to a statement provided by the governor's office.
She added that, not only did the General Assembly approve the legislation that allowed this sort of public-private venture to be completed, the board that approved the plan in November has members who were appointed by legislative leaders.
But lawmakers said that the legislation that allowed PennDOT to launch these type of public-private ventures didn’t intend for it to be used to roll out new fees on drivers.
State Sen. Scott Hutchinson, R-Venango County, said that the proposal is irksome because the state already takes more in gas tax from drivers than almost every other states.
It’s not enough that we have the second highest gas tax,” he said. “I hear about that every day.”
The same program was used by PennDOT beginning in 2015 to replace more than 500 bridges under a deal in which the contractor will maintain the spans for 25 years. That plan didn’t involve adding any fees on the motorists who use the bridges though.
State Sen. Michael Regan, R-Cumberland County, said that lawmakers recognize that there are funding issues that need to be confronted. He said that one solution would be for the state to start charging local municipalities without police service for state police protection. He added that the state also needs to take a longer look at how it can collect tax from electric vehicle drivers who aren’t paying gas tax for using the road.
With most automakers projecting that they will increasingly focus on producing and selling electric vehicles “the problem is only going to get worse,” he said.
On the House side, it’s not clear how much support the plan wll get.
House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre County, said that he thinks PennDOT is gong to have “a big lift” to try to get support for the plan and that some members of his caucus would prefer that PennDOT find other ways to come up with the money to confront the transportation funding crisis.
However, In a budget hearing, House appropriations committee chairman Stan Saylor, R-York County, said that the plan sounds “reasonable.”
