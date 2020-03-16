HARRISBURG — Lawmakers will return to Harrisburg on Monday to a Capitol closed to visitors due to the coronavirus outbreak and an agenda largely focused on trying to help the state respond to the pandemic.
“Legislation to be considered by the House is still being determined,” said Mike Straub, a spokesman for House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster County said. Legislative leaders and the Wolf administration will work through the weekend to determine what legislation gets the top priority in what will likely be an abbreviated session.
Gov. Tom Wolf said Thursday that lawmakers are returning to the Capitol to pass legislation to help deal with the coronavirus outbreak but he didn’t think they will be staying.
Both the state Senate and state House were scheduled to hold voting days three days this week, beginning Monday and three days the week of March 23.
“The session schedule could be shortened if legislation to address the virus is agreed upon,” Straub said.
The governor closed the state Capitol to visitors beginning on Friday after recommending that all large gatherings statewide be canceled to limit the spread of coronavirus. Closing the Capitol means there won’t be any rallies or protests while lawmakers convene.
Straub said that because the public won’t have access to the Capitol, lawmakers have canceled committee meetings and informational hearings.
In a statement, Senate leaders said addressing the coronavirus outbreak will be the focus of the coming days.
“The coronavirus situation changes daily. It remains our top priority to do what is in the best interest of protecting public health,” Sen. President Pro Tem Joe Scarnati, R-Jefferson County, Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre County and Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Allegheny County, said.
Costa authored legislation that would create a new public health emergency declaration.
