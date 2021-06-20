The House state government committee approved an election reform bill Tuesday Republicans say will create needed guards in the wake of the state’s expansion of mail-in voting, but Democrats say is a response to GOP angst over the 2020 presidential election.
House Bill 1300 passed the state government committee by a party line vote of 15-10, with all Republicans voting in favor of it and all Democrats opposed. The full House could vote on the bill next week, said Jason Gottesman, a spokesman for the House Republican caucus.
Republicans said the legislation would make it easier to vote, harder to cheat and create a system for improving the audit of future elections.
“Improving accessibility is at the forefront of this bill. Over the past few election cycles, we have seen increased voter involvement and our laws must keep up with demands. No legal voter should be denied the opportunity to cast a ballot,” said state Rep. Seth Grove, R-York County, the chairman of the House state government committee and the prime sponsor of HB 1300.
Democrats said any gains in voter access are offset by measures in the bill that would make it harder for people to vote.
“Pennsylvania had a free, fair and secure election in November 2020 with record turnout, in which people embraced mail-in voting and the results have been confirmed by two statewide audits. Despite the clear facts, too many Harrisburg Republicans have spent the past year spewing lies and conspiracy theories about elections because they don’t like the outcome. Now they’re trying to use their own lies as an excuse to retaliate against voters by passing an extreme election bill," Gov. Tom Wolf said.
State Rep. Margo Davidson, the Democratic chair of the state government committee from Delaware County, said the legislation “Would make it easier for Republicans to cheat and harder to vote.”
She called the legislation “punitive and ludicrous.”
She noted one provision in the bill would mandate that voters get a doctor’s note to explain why their signature had changed from the signature on file.
A voter ID provision would require people voting by mail include a photocopy of their ID meaning some people may have to leave home to use a copy machine to generate the duplicate of their ID to satisfy the voter ID requirement.
State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Philadelphia, said the bill amounted to “artisanal voter suppression.”
Kenyatta said the move to change the election law has been triggered by public distrust of election results fabricated by Republicans who were unhappy with the results of the 2020 elections.
“They stoked the flames and now they want to say they’re the firefighters,” he said. “If there is a loss of trust, it’s because of you."
State Rep. Ben Sanchez, D-Montgomery County, said the bill includes “non-severability” language so if the legislation is challenged in court, the entire bill would be void if a judge ruled any of it was illegal.
The 147-page bill would allow counties to begin preparing mail-in ballots for counting earlier, set rules for how and when counties can operate drop boxes for people to vote with mail-in ballots without using the mail, require counties to document when voters have to wait more than 30 minutes to vote and to come up with a plan to correct the wait times when they exceed that 30-minute threshold.
The bill would also allow the state to expand in-person early voting beginning 2025
The legislation would also call for special treatment to allow disabled voters and those over the age of 70 to skip the line at the polls and vote immediately upon arrival.
The legislation would require the state to reimburse counties for 100 percent of the cost of electronic poll books and ballot processing equipment. The legislation would also call for reimbursing counties for the cost of producing voter registration cards which could be used to satisfy the voter ID requirement in the bill.
Republicans have expressed frustration over the Department of State’s guidance ahead of the 2020 presidential election and a Supreme Court ruling that established rules for counties to follow on election procedures. Tuesday, they said the legislation is intended to allow the Legislature to clearly spell out how the elections are run to ensure that all counties use the same practices.
“Basically, uniform is not uniform,” said Rep. Clint Owlett, R-Tioga County. “That’s one thing we’re trying to do here, is create uniformity.”
Wolf has repeatedly said he won’t support any legislation that makes it harder to vote and won’t support legislation that includes a voter ID provision. Thirty-six states have voter ID laws, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
In the state Senate, lawmakers on Tuesday began moving Senate Bill 735 which would authorize voter ID through a Constitutional amendment, a process that would skirt Wolf’s likely veto by having voters approve the change on a statewide ballot initiative. To change the state Constitution requires votes in two separate legislative sessions, meaning the change couldn’t take effect until 2023, said state Sen. Judy Ward, R-Blair County, the prime sponsor of SB 735, which passed in the state government committee by a party line vote of 7-4.
State Sen. David Argall, R-Schuylkill County, said the voter ID requirement was recommended by a Senate committee on election integrity. Because the subject is controversial, the Senate is moving the voter ID proposal separate from the other recommendations made by the committee, he said.
The other recommendations produced by that committee include measures like: Allowing pre-canvassing of ballots three days prior to Election Day; creating a tracking system for mail-in ballots; improving transparency of mail-in ballot counting through live-streaming; changing the voter registration deadline from 15 to 21 days before Election Day and changing the mail-in ballot application deadline from one to two weeks before Election Day.
Argall said the Senate will likely consider separate election legislation to determine how many of the recommendations from the election integrity commission enjoy bipartisan support.
