By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
Legislative leaders are refusing to return to the state Capitol to extend Gov. Tom Wolf’s opioid disaster order for what would be a 15th time.
Wolf signed an order renewing the opioid disaster emergency on Wednesday, but under a Constitutional change approved by voters in the May election, emergency orders now automatically expire after 21 days unless the General Assembly votes to extend them.
As a result, the order will expire unless the General Assembly acts before Aug. 26. Wolf signed the last 90-day opioid emergency order days before the May 18 election, so that order remained in place, despite the Constitutional change -- a change largely focused on the state’s COVID emergency declaration rather than the opioid emergency orders. The state’s COVID emergency order ended June 10.
The state Senate isn’t due to return to the Capitol for its fall session until Sept. 20 and the state House doesn’t return to Harrisburg until Sept. 27.
“As we see a spike in overdoses throughout the commonwealth, there has never been a more important time to concentrate our efforts in helping individuals with substance use disorder, especially opioid use disorder,” said Wolf. “This ongoing public health crisis has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. It takes coordination from staff and resources to support and sustain our response across Pennsylvania.”
Thursday, state legislative leaders said they don’t intend to summon lawmakers to the Capitol to address the opioid emergency order. Legislative leaders said that while the opioid epidemic remains a serious problem, the General Assembly has passed numerous bills intended to address the crisis and there’s no obvious reason that an emergency order helps.
“Far too many Pennsylvania families have felt the impact of this crisis personally and permanently, and this epidemic has not gone away and has only gotten worse during the COVID-19 pandemic. Given that many of the benefits of the opioid disaster emergency declaration are now accomplished through other means, it is clear renewing the declaration is unnecessary,” House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre County, said.
Lyndsay Kensinger, a Wolf spokeswoman, said ending the emergency order could interfere with information sharing between agencies seeking to use the state’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program --- created to combat doctor-shopping by drug users.
“Governor Wolf calls on the General Assembly to work now with his administration to make sure that legislation addressing this issue gets to his desk immediately upon their return this fall,” she said.
Wolf said that the opioid epidemic was exacerbated by the COVID epidemic and that keeping an emergency order in place to confront the opioid crisis is needed to allow for easier coordination of staff and resources.
