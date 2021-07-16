By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
State Rep. Dan Frankel, D-Allegheny County, announced plans this week to reintroduce legislation that would create a prescription drug advisory board to cap drug prices in response to mounting evidence that skyrocketing prescription prices are devastating the finances of Pennsylvanians.
Under existing law, drug companies “can demand whatever price they want, no matter how outrageous. And they do,” said Frankel, the minority chairman of the House Health Committee.
“This is unsustainable,” he said.
“Americans are struggling now more than ever to pay for lifesaving medications, having accrued $45 billion in medical debt during the pandemic. Despite this, GoodRx reported that 589 drugs have already seen price hikes in 2021,” Frankel said in a memo describing the need for his legislation.
The board proposed in House Bill 1722 “would assess whether certain drugs pose affordability burdens and set limits on the amount that pharmacies, providers, patients, health plans, and wholesalers pay for them,” he said.
Frankel was joined at a press conference by representatives of the AARP and the Pennsylvania Health Access Network -- and both groups said they’ve documented how painful drug prices have become.
Between 2019 and 2020, retail prices for 260 widely used brand name
prescription drugs increased
by 2.9 percent, more than two
times faster than general
inflation (1.3 percent), an
AARP analysis found.
Despite being more than
twice as high as inflation, this was the slowest average annual price increase for widely used brand name prescription drugs since at least 2006, the group noted.
The continued increase in drug prices came even “in the middle of a global pandemic and financial downturn,” Bill Johnston-Walsh, state director of the AARP said. “Prices are rising so fast people are being forced to choose between medications they need and other necessities like rent or groceries,” he said.
Johnston-Walsh said the AARP supports Frankel’s advisory board proposal.
“It’s not fair that older Pennsylvania’s are stuck paying the highest prices in the world for these prescription drugs,” he said.
The Pennsylvania Health Access Network’s surveys found that the price of prescription drugs is having a dramatic and painful impact on the lives of people who need the medication and can’t afford it, said Patrick Keenan, policy director for PHAN.
Half the people surveyed said they struggled to afford their prescription drugs, he said. “One in every five are cutting pills in half, skipping doses, or leaving unfilled prescriptions at the pharmacy,” he said.
State Rep. Emily Kinkead, D-Allegheny County, said that lawmakers acknowledge that drug companies should be able to make “reasonable profits,” but “blatant profiteering on the backs of consumers…. Is another thing entirely,” she said.
Keenan said PHAN’s survey found that most people said they’d like to see a prescription drug affordability board established by the state.
“We asked directly: Should the government create a prescription drug affordability board to examine the evidence and establish acceptable costs for drugs? Eighty-seven percent overall, in the survey, responded that they supported that idea. And I really want to point out, I think that this is something that, you know, is unusual, and something that we should build on -- 84 percent of Republicans supported it, 92 percent of Democrats and 84 percent of non-affiliated individuals supported this,” Keenan said. “Lawmakers should be held accountable because there’s serious agreement that these are issues that the General Assembly should pursue,” he said.
Frankel said he’s had conversations with both state Rep. Kathy Rapp, R-Warren County, the majority chair of the Health Committee, and House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster County, but he’s gotten no commitment from Republicans who hold the majority in the chamber that his bill will move out of committee and get a full House vote.
Jason Gottesman, a spokesman for House Republicans, said that while when the House Health Committee held a hearing on drug prices in February 2020, “Democrats expressed concern that creating a prescription drug pricing board would empower special interests to have a greater say in the pricing of prescription drugs than the consumers they seek to protect.”
House Republicans have proposed legislation intended to help people afford prescription drugs, he said.
In 2020, State Rep. Brad Roae, R-Crawford County, introduced legislation that would have waived the cost of prescription deductibles for people needing life-saving drugs, he said. That legislation never moved out of committee, House legislative records show.
