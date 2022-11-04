The Cascade Galleria will be going to the dogs with the grand opening of Love & Pawsitivity.
Owner Monna van der Zee said the facility will feature a dog daycare, boarding shelter and a dog park open year-round.
The “Pup Up Shop” will have a grand opening from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday with more than 20 vendors dedicated to dogs and their owners.
The event will also feature a chance to play with other dogs, as well as a photo booth, food and treats for dogs, and a live unveiling of a new mural.
She said she has outgrown her house, where she was operating her service.
“I’m part of the team that is trying to revitalize the Cascade Galleria,” Van der Zee said.
The dog daycare will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. After those hours, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., there will be a chance for dogs to run and play in a 3,100-square foot indoor dog park for members only.
There will be two rooms — one for bigger dogs and one for those under 30 pounds.
From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the space will be open for all member dogs. From 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., member dogs who may be aggressive or not get along with other dogs can enjoy the space.
Van der Zee said this could be a “good alternative” to the Cascade Park Dog Park, especially during the cold winter months.
Van der Zee said it is not a traditional boarding shelter, as there are no kennels. The dogs sleep on their own beds and couches.
“We want them to be as comfortable as they are at home with us,” Van der Zee said.
For more information, call (702) 344-9947. The facility’s address is 4 Cascade Galleria at 100 S. Jefferson St.
