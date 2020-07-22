The commissioners are hiring a special attorney to represent Lawrence County in elections-related lawsuits filed in federal and Pennsylvania Commonwealth courts.
By resolution at their meeting Tuesday, the commissioners approved the hiring of the Babst Calland law firm of Pittsburgh as special legal counsel to represent them in both civil suits.
One lawsuit was filed by Donald J. Trump for President Inc. against Kathy Bocvar as secretary of the state of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and the boards of elections of the 67 counties in Pennsylvania, seeking changes to mail-in voting.
They include seeking to get votes thrown out if the mail-in ballot isn’t in a secrecy envelope; allowing out-of-county poll watchers; and seeking to bar counties from offering drop boxes to accept mail-in ballots.
On the contrary, a lawsuit filed by the Democratic Party of Pennsylvania in the state Commonwealth Court seeks the opposite of those three points and to prevent the changes that Trump’s campaign is seeking his federal lawsuit, arguing that allowing out-of-county poll watchers could be seen as an attempt to intimidate voters; that barring drop boxes would make it harder for people in densely-populated areas like Philadelphia to vote; and that the mail-in ballots that do not arrive in secrecy envelopes should be counted.
The latter point was the subject of a lawsuit filed in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court and later withdrawn.
The suit contested the county’s not having counted more than 400 ballots from the June 2 primary election that arrived in the elections office without the privacy envelopes, thus compromising the privacy of the voters.
Elections officials said they didn’t count them because that is what the law says to do. Mercer County, likewise, did not count the ballots that were not private.
In their lawsuit, Trump and other Republicans argue that they are trying to reduce the likelihood of fraud.
Four western Pennsylvania Republican members of Congress have joined the lawsuit filed that the Trump adminIstration and the Republican National Committee filed. They are Mike Kelly of Butler, Guy Reschenthaler of Pittsburgh, Glenn “G.T.” Thompson of Bellefonte and John Joyce of Altoona.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd in hiring the law firm noted, “We’re currently being sued in federal court by the Trump campaign against 67 counties and election boards.” He noted that the same private counsel is working with other counties statewide so that it can file unified responses to both suits.
Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel noted that, according to a conversation she had with county solicitor Thomas W. Leslie, 17 other counties have gotten together so far to hire Babst Calland, and more are pending. The move will represent a savings for each county, she said. Leslie advised her that the federal judge who is hearing the case is inclined to favor groups who work together, instead of 67 counties hiring individual legal counsel.
The amount the law firm is charging Lawrence County, or the counties collectively, was not available Tuesday afternoon, Boyd said, noting that the total overall cost will be shared by a significant number of counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.