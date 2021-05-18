People with short tempers campaigning outside the polls in Volant Borough kept Lawrence County sheriff deputies and the state police busy Tuesday morning.
Some of the people handing out information outside of the polling site got into arguments as people were walking in to vote, which resulted in a complaint to the Lawrence County elections office.
County elections director Ed Allison said he called the sheriff to go out and respond to the complaint.
Allison said the disputes were among the campaigners working for candidates outside, and did not involve any of the poll workers inside.
Sheriff Perry Quahliero said his department was called around 8 or 9 a.m. for disputes about a campaign sign and how far it can be from the polling site. He said that as long as it's 10 feet or more from the door it is allowed.
"The people in line working outside kept yelling back and forth at each other," Quahliero said. "They can't get along."
He said a second call to that area resulted in the state police responding.
State police Cpl. Randy Guy said troopers responded to a disturbance at the polls, "but it didn't seem like it amounted to much. Nobody got arrested or anything," he said.
Quahliero vowed that "If it happens again, I'm going to go out and tell them to leave, if they can't be civilized and not disturb voters going in.
"Other than that, everywhere else in town is quiet and very slow at the polls," he said.
