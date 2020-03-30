The Lawrence County Bar Association is accepting its essay contest entries this year by mail only, as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
The bar association annually sponsors the essay contest to award scholarships to two graduating seniors from the Lawrence County public schools.
In the past, the essays have been hand-delivered or mailed to a committee member for submission.
This year, the essay committee has modified the submission process, and no essays are to be hand-delivered. All essays should be submitted by regular mail delivery to one of the provided addresses by the original deadline of April 9 that was set earlier this year.
All essays post-marked by that date and time will be accepted.
The essays should be mailed to one of the following:
•Law Day 2020 Essay Committee, c/o Anthony Piatek, 414 N. Jefferson St., New Castle, Pennsylvania, 16101
•Law Day 2020 Essay Committee, c/o Ryan Long at Leymarie Clark Long, P.C., 423 Sixth St., Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, 16117
•Law Day 2020 Essay Committee, c/o JoEllen Thomas, Lawrence County Bar Association, Lawrence County Courthouse, 430 Court St., New Castle, Pennsylvania, 16101.
Contestants also have the choice of submitting the essays by e-mail, no later than 4 p.m. April 9 to jthomas@co.lawrence.pa.us.
The topic for the 2020 Lawrence County Bar Association essay contest is "Whether or not the President of the United States has the authority to take military action against a foreign country without the approval of Congress."
In order to qualify, the student must be a college-bound member of the 2020 graduating class of a public high school in Lawrence County.
The essays are to be typed, double-spaced and limited to the topic selected, and they should be no fewer than 750 words and no more than 1,250 words. Submissions must include research providing citations and footnotes.
Each submission must include the student's full name, address, telephone number and school represented on a separate cover sheet.
None of the identifying information should be on any pages of the essay itself.
Relatives of Lawrence County Bar Association members cannot qualify. Winners will be notified by telephone the week of April 27.
The contest awards two winners. Each will receive a $2,000 scholarship, paid to the student's college, applicable to tuition and related expenses.
The Lawrence County Bar Association Essay winners are to be presented during the annual Law Day ceremony May 1, at the Lawrence County Government Center, barring any unforeseen delays.
