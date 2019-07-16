HARRISBURG — Good Samaritans can now break into vehicles to rescue children on hot days without fear of being held liable for damage to the vehicle.
The change was included in Act 5, which was signed into law in May and took effect on Monday.
That change follows a law passed last year that allows first-responders — but not citizens — to break into vehicles to rescue animals on hot days.
Unlike the new law, citizens who can’t locate a first-responder can now break into the vehicle themselves, according to AAA, which on Monday praised the new law.
It was already illegal to leave a child unattended in a vehicle in Pennsylvania, but the offense only carries a fine.
Under the new law, Good Samaritans are protected from liability for damages if they believe a child is in imminent danger, providing that they have made a good faith effort to contact the vehicle owner and emergency responders, and they use no more force than necessary.
“Sunshine streaming through car windows turns the vehicle into an oven, and lowering the windows slightly is ineffective at keeping the temperature low,” says Theresa Podguski, director of legislative affairs for AAA East Central. “This law, and last year’s law for pets trapped in hot cars, will go a long way towards reversing the alarming upward trend of hot car fatalities.”
Key facts:
•The National Safety Council said there were 52 children killed due to being left in hot vehicles in 2018. That was up from 42 in 2017.
•Twenty children have been killed due to being left in hot vehicles already in 2019, according to research conducted by the Department of Meteorology and Climate Science at San Jose State University. None of the incidents in 2018 or 2019 were in Pennsylvania.
•Over the last two decades, 11 children have died after being left in hot vehicles in Pennsylvania, according to San Jose State researchers. The most recent case involved the 2016 death of Samaria Matyka, a 4-year-old who died in Williamsport after being left in a car for 6-and-a-half hours on a July day, according to the Associated Press. Brittany Borgess, 30, Samaria’s caregiver, was charged with manslaughter, but acquitted by a Lycoming County jury last November, according to the AP. Borgess was fined $25 for violating the state law regarding leaving a child unattended in a vehicle, the AP reported.
In a memo to lawmakers, state Rep. Karen Boback, R-Luzerne County, said the new law was intended to ensure that bystanders are comfortable intervening if they fear a child is in danger from being in an unattended vehicle.
“As a Good Samaritan, no one should be subjected to a civil law suit. Far more than the cost of a new car window, this bill is about educating people and providing a level of comfort that enables them to step in when appropriate,” she said.
Act 104 of 2018 provided protection for law enforcement and emergency responders when a dog or cat is removed from a motor vehicle when the animal is showing signs of distress, according to state police Trooper Brent Miller. The law states that an officer or emergency responder must have a good-faith and reasonable belief that the dog or cat is in imminent danger and have attempted to find the vehicle’s owner before breaking into it, he said.
