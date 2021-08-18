Food supply chain issues could cause changes to school lunch menus on short notice in the Laurel School District.
Superintendent Leonard A. Rich sent out a note Wednesday bringing the issue to the attention of the school's community. Rich wrote that supply chain issues are happening nationwide, as well as staffing issues and rising costs of materials and transportation.
The district, the note said, is doing everything to alleviate any issues. For more information, contact the school at (724) 658-8940.
